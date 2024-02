The Italian superstar is ranked No. 4 in the world following his maiden Grand Slam triumph in the Australian Open last month.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are all absent from Rotterdam, leaving Sinner with an opportunity to flex his skills in a depleted field.

Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz help make up an all-European seeded eight going into the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rotterdam Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Rotterdam Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 12th February 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 18th February 2024.

How to watch and live stream Rotterdam Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Rotterdam Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Rotterdam Open 2024 held?

The Rotterdam Open is held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Its show court can hold up to 15,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches. It is one of the largest tennis arenas in the world.

