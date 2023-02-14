No.5 seed Hubert Hurkacz faces Roberto Bautista Agut in one of the most enticing early matches, while Alexander Zverev is also in action against Kwon Soon-woo.

The Rotterdam Open continues on Tuesday with a host of big names in action across the courts in the Netherlands.

Reigning champion Felix Auger-Aliassime will be hoping to make 2023 the year he climbs to the very top of the charts and will take on Lorenzo Sonego this afternoon.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will not feature in Rotterdam. Rafael Nadal is out of action through injury, though compatriot Carlos Alcaraz is approaching the end of his injury rehabilitation process and will return to the tour shortly. World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas is the No.1 seed in Rotterdam.

Fans around the world will be keen for the tennis season to find its rhythm with more ATP and WTA 500 events coming into view, as well as the 1,000-pointers which can make or break a season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rotterdam Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Rotterdam Open 2023?

The tournament started on Monday 13th February.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 19th February.

How to watch and live stream Rotterdam Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Rotterdam Open 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (500)

Round of 32: Monday 13th – Wednesday 15th February

Round of 16: Wednesday 15th – Thursday 16th February

Quarter-finals: Friday 17th February

Semi-finals: Saturday 18th February

Final: Sunday 19th February

Where is the Rotterdam Open 2023 held?

The Rotterdam Open is held at the Rotterdam Ahoy, a famous arena known for hosting a range of sports from volleyball to darts on the world stage.

The arena can host up to 16,400 spectators for sporting events.

