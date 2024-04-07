He clinched the Miami Open title last weekend to place himself second in the ATP Rankings, nestled between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

This summer looks set to be a massive opportunity for Sinner to scale to the very summit, with the French Open and Wimbledon on the horizon.

However, he must continue to pick up good results in spring tournaments such as the Monte Carlo Masters to position himself well for those major tournaments coming up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Monte Carlo Masters 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 8th April 2024 and runs until the men's final on Sunday 14th April 2024.

Play begins from around 10am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Monte Carlo Masters 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 held?

The Monte Carlo Masters is technically not actually held in Monte Carlo – or even Monaco.

The Monte Carlo Country Club is set in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, which lies 150 metres over the border in France. It's still only a nine-minute walk from the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel, though!

