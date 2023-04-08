With 1,000 ranking points up for grabs, this is a tournament every contender is desperate to make the most of.

The Monte Carlo Masters signals a return to clay court action with the ATP Tour heating up as we approach a big summer of tennis.

The TV cameras will be trained on Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic's movements throughout the week as the battle rages on for the World No.1 spot.

Alcaraz has made the most of Djokovic's absence from tournaments in the US and will be keen to tighten his grip over the ATP Tour.

Fans around the world will be keen to see how the battle for top spot unfolds throughout the year with Alcaraz's stunning form likely to catch the attention of casual viewers on the road to becoming a household name this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Monte Carlo Masters 2023?

The tournament starts on Sunday 9th April 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 16th April 2023.

This tournament only features men from the ATP Tour, with no WTA Tournament taking place in Monte Carlo.

How to watch and live stream Monte Carlo Masters 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Monte Carlo Masters 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (1,000)

First round: Sunday 9th – Tuesday 11th April

Second round: Tuesday 11th – Wednesday 12th April

Third round: Wednesday 12th – Thursday 13th April

Quarter-finals: Friday 14th April

Semi-finals: Saturday 15th April

Final: Sunday 16th April

Where is the Monte Carlo Masters 2023 held?

The Monte Carlo Masters is technically not actually held in Monte Carlo – or even Monaco.

The Monte Carlo Country Club is set in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, which lies 150 metres over the border in France. It's still only a nine-minute walk from the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel though!

