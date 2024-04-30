Nadal has toppled No. 10 seed Alex de Minaur on the way to the fourth round, where he will also face a seeded opponent.

Many feared they had seen the last of Nadal at the top of his game following almost a year on the sidelines, but he has defied expectations and made great suggestions the King of Clay is not ready to abdicate the throne.

Nadal will use the Barcelona Open, this current tournament and the Italian Open as warm-up affairs ahead of an inevitably emotional, potentially sensational tilt at the French Open.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Rafael Nadal's next match at the Madrid Open 2024.

When does Rafael Nadal play next at Madrid Open 2024?

Rafael Nadal's next match is against Jiri Lehecka [30] in the fourth round of the Madrid Open 2024.

They will face each other on Tuesday 30th April 2024 at approximately 8:15pm UK time.

Rafael Nadal results at Madrid Open 2024

All UK time.

Fourth round – Tuesday 30th April (approx 8:15pm)

Rafael Nadal v [30] Jiri Lehecka

Third round

Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-7 6-3 Pedro Cachin

Second round

Rafael Nadal 7-6 6-3 [10] Alex de Minaur

First round

Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-0 Darwin Blanch

