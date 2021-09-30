How to watch Indian Wells Masters 2021 tennis – TV channel and live stream

Indian Wells Masters returns to the ATP and WTA calendars in the coming days with the finest men’s and women’s players in the world congregating for the second biggest tennis tournament in the US.

Of course, it’s hard to forget this year’s US Open as Emma Raducanu blazed to the most stunning triumph in the history of women’s tennis in New York.

The 18-year-old has been handed a wildcard entry to the Indian Wells Masters – also known as the BNP Paribas Open – as her ranking points from winning the US Open were awarded after the cut-off date for Indian Wells entrants.

Raducanu finished 2020 as No.343 in the world but she has since sky-rocketed up to No.22 and all eyes will be on her as she returns to action in the desert.

Elsewhere, women’s No.1 Ash Barty and men’s No.1 Novak Djokovic have both withdrawn from the tournament, while reigning men’s champion Dominic Thiem is out for the season through injury.

Defending women’s champion Bianca Andreescu is included on the initial entry list.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Indian Wells Masters 2021 tennis tournament.

When is the Indian Wells Masters 2021?

The tournament starts on Wednesday 6th October 2021 and runs until Sunday 17th October 2021.

How to watch and live stream Indian Wells Masters in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in the US.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as their sporadic offering of Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Indian Wells Masters 2021 schedule

The tournament is spread across an 11-day period after a few days of qualifying.

Men’s Singles

Qualifying: 5-6th October

First round: 7-8th October

Second round: 9-10th October

Third round: 11-12th October

Round of 16: 13th October

Quarter-finals: 14-15th October

Semi-finals: 16th October

Final: 17th October

Women’s Singles

Qualifying: 4-5th October

First round: 6-7th October

Second round: 8-9th October

Third round: 10-11th October

Round of 16: 12th October

Quarter-finals: 13-14th October

Semi-finals: 15th October

Final: 17th October

Check out the full Indian Wells Masters 2021 schedule for our daily updated Order of Play. COMING SOON.

Where is the Indian Wells Masters 2021 held?

The tournament is held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the dusty desert southern region of California, USA.

Crowds are back and the ATP and WTA Tours are slowly resembling their pre-COVID selves, though total normality hasn’t quite arrived with guests required to prove full vaccination status before being granted entry.

