Indian Wells Masters tennis 2021 schedule – Order of Play today (Wednesday 6th September)

The Indian Wells Masters main draw is ready to go with a stacked opening day of women’s matches to kick-start proceedings in the desert.

The tournament – also known as the BNP Paribas Open – boasts a wide range of superstars from both the WTA and ATP, and it’s the women who will begin the first round today.

Unseeded stars will enter the Round of 128 but there are still plenty of big names in the mix including Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens and Shelby Rogers.

The pack will be galvanised by Emma Raducanu’s unprecedented run to win the US Open last month.

The British teen sensation has risen into the seeded rankings for the very first time in her fledgling career following a stunning rise in the WTA rankings and awaits news of her first opponent.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Indian Wells Masters 2021 Order of Play for today.

Indian Wells Masters 2021 schedule

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Wednesday 6th October

Stadium 1

From 7pm

Andrea Petkovic (GER) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Sloane Stephens (USA) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Petra Martic (CRO) v [WC] Katie Volynets (USA)

Madison Keys (USA) v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Shelby Rogers (USA) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Stadium 2

From 7pm

Misaki Doi (JPN) v Ann Li (USA)

Rebecca Peterson (SWE) v Magda Linette (POL)

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Tereza Martincova (CZE) v [WC] Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Stadium 3

From 2am (Thursday)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (COL)

Arantxa Rus (NED) v [Q] Alycia Parks (USA)

Stadium 4

[Q] Mai Hontama (JPN) v [LL] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) (not before 6 p.m.)

Asia Muhammad / Jessica Pegula (USA) v Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) / Raluca Olaru (ROU)

Stadium 6

Fiona Ferro (FRA) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) v [Q] Kateryna Kozlova (UKR)

Alizé Cornet (FRA) v [Q] Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

[6] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Hayley Carter (USA) v Erin Routliffe (NZL) / Kaitlyn Christian (USA)

[8] Sharon Fichman (CAN) / Giuliana Olmos (MEX) v Daria Kasatkina (RUE) / Anett Kontaveit (EST)

