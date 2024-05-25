The Spanish maestro has featured in 18 French Open tournaments prior to 2024 and has won more than three quarters of them. Nobody has achieved dominance over a sports tournament quite like Nadal has in Paris.

A fleeting glance at the list of most successful French Open players in the Open Era further solidifies his reputation as the King of Clay – nobody comes close.

Beyond Nadal, who will aim to haul in the 15th – and most shocking – Roland-Garros title of his career this year, a couple of other current players are aiming for separation from the pack in 2024.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are both on course to become two of the most decorated players in this esteemed Grand Slam and can each take a big stride in the weeks to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you the list of most successful French Open champions in history.

Who has won the most French Open titles? (Men's singles)

Current players in italics.

Open Era French Open titles

Rafael Nadal – 14 Bjorn Borg – 6 Mats Wilander, Ivan Lendl, Gustavo Kuerten, Novak Djokovic – 3

Who has won the most French Open titles? (Women's singles)

Current players in italics.

Open Era French Open titles

Chris Evert – 7 Steffi Graf – 6 Justine Henin – 4 Margaret Court, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Monica Seles, Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek – 3

