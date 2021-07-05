Who is Emma Raducanu? Meet the Wimbledon 2021 rising star

We’ve now entered the second week of Wimbledon 2021 and while there’s a number of exciting matches on today’s Order of Play, all eyes will be on British rising star Emma Raducanu as she takes on Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic this afternoon.

The Wimbledon wildcard became a breakthrough player at the weekend when she beat Sorana Cirstea to be the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

But who is Raducanu, where is she from and how much prize money has she won so far? Here’s everything you need to know about the promising young Wimbledon star before her next match.

How old is Emma Raducanu?

Wimbledon wildcard Emma Raducanu is just 18 years old, making her the first British teenager to reach the Grand Slam’s final 16 in over 60 years.

Raducanu isn’t the youngest player to step out onto the Wimbledon courts this year however – 17-year-old American competitor Coco Gauff is still in the competition, having made her Wimbledon debut aged just 15.

Where is Emma Raducanu from?

Born in Toronte, Canada, Raducanu moved to London with her parents at the age of two.

She was raised in the city, with Raducanu telling The Times that her parents thought London “would be an exciting place for her to grow up”.

Raducanu’s Instagram bio, which reads: “London | Toronto | Bucharest | Shenyang,” refers to her multicultural heritage, with her father’s family hailing from the Romanian city of Bucharest and her mother’s from Shenyang in China.

Who are Emma Raducanu’s parents?

Raducanu’s parents, Ian and Renee Raducanu, both work in finance and “come from very hard-working countries”, the tennis star told The New York Times.

“My mum, she’s always instilled a lot of discipline and respect for other people into me. I think having parents like I do, they always push me. They have high expectations. I’ve always tried to live up to that, and I hope I did them proud this week. I’m going to keep trying to keep going.”

Where did Emma Raducanu go to school?

Raducanu attended Newstead Wood School, a girls’ grammar school in Orpington which boasts alumni such as Dina Asher-Smith, Gemma Chan and Samantha Baines.

She finished her studies at the school in April and is currently awaiting her A Level results.

As for her tennis training, Raducanu began playing tennis at the age of five at the Bromley Tennis Academy.

Emma Raducanu prize money: How much has she won?

The moment @EmmaRaducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at #Wimbledon in the Open era 👏 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/SUxODx6VIo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2021

Prior to Wimbledon, Raducanu had picked up $35,185 (£25,000) in prize money after competing in the 2021 Nottingham Open.

The teenager has now reached the fourth round of Wimbledon and so is guaranteed to pick up £181,000 in winnings – and if she beats Ajla Tomljanović today, that could increase to £300,000.

On how she plans to spend the prize money, Raducanu said: “I think the first thing that I would do is take my team out and treat them for a meal. I think they have supported me so much throughout the years. It’s not always been easy.”

Emma Raducanu ranking

Emma Raducanu is currently ranked at No. 175 in the world tennis live rankings, having shot up by 163 places after beating Sorana Cirstea (No. 45) on Saturday.

She previously placed at No. 338, with the British player ranking behind Sweden’s Mirjam Bjorklund and ahead of USA star Emina Bektas.

Who is Emma Raducanu’s tennis coach?

Raducanu is coached by Nigel Sears, a former British tennis player and father-in-law of Andy Murray.

He previously coached French Open champion Ana Ivanovic, top-five Slovakian Daniela Hantuchova and Estonian player Anett Kontaveit.

He began working with Raducanu as a consultant when she was 15, but became her full-time coach a couple of months ago.

Speaking about Raducanu’s tennis success, Sears said: “Quite frankly, I think the sky’s the limit.”

“She has the necessary qualities and she’s hungry enough and eager, eager to learn. She’s ambitious and she wants to do it and I just think that, given the right opportunities and more match experience, I think she’ll make good progress. It’s really up to her how far she goes.”

