When does Emma Raducanu play next at Wimbledon 2021? Next match details revealed

It’s the stuff young tennis players’ dreams are made of: Emma Raducanu‘s dream run to the second week of Wimbledon has been a sight to behold, earning her an army of new fans and inspiring a nation.

The 18-year old Brit is a wildcard entry to this year’s Championships, and has only just taken her A Levels. Instead of twiddling her thumbs waiting for the results to come in, she’s making her mark on the world’s most prestigious grand slam tennis tournament, becoming the youngest British woman to make the final 16 in the Open Era.

But how long can she keep going? Raducanu is out on Court 1 today, playing world No.75 Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, and it won’t be an easy task. But Raducanu has exactly the right attitude, and isn’t letting the pressure get to her. “The way that I’m approaching my matches is each time I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why not?'” she says. “Like [on Saturday], I was like, ‘Someone has to be in the second week, why not me?’.”

Read on for the details of Raducanu’s next match at SW19.

When does Emma Raducanu play next at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu plays her fourth round match today, Monday 5th July on Court 1, against Ajla Tomljanovic. The match is expected to start at roughly 4:15pm, but the exact time will depend on the length of the preceding matches.

Raducanu is enjoying a magical run at Wimbledon, which she hopes to continue in the second week. Ajla Tomljanovic will be a testing opponent though, and if she gets through this match Raducanu is likely to face top seed Ashleigh Barty in a tense encounter.

Wimbledon coverage airs daily across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button, with today’s coverage beginning at 10:30am on BBC Two. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.