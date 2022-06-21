The prestigious WTA 500 event sees top seed Paula Badosa and No.3 seed Maria Sakkari begin to compete on the south coast on Tuesday.

Eastbourne International is under way with a packed field of women's singles superstars aiming for a summer boost ahead of Wimbledon.

There is plenty of British interest today as World No.169 Jodie Anna Burrage gears up to face Badosa in the match of her career so far. Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart also face seeded opposition today.

In the men's tournament, Ryan Peniston, who stunned Queen's Club top seed Casper Ruud last week, will hope to build momentum as he faces No.8 Holger Rune in Eastbourne. Dan Evans is also in action later this afternoon.

Fans around the world will be keenly tuned in to the latest drama as they aim to grasp who will star at Wimbledon next week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Eastbourne International 2022 order of play for today.

Eastbourne International 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 21st June

Centre Court

[8] Holger Rune (DEN) v [WC] Ryan Peniston (GBR)

[4] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) v [WC] Katie Boulter (GBR)

[8] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

Daniel Evans (GBR) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Court 1

[12] Camila Giorgi (ITA) v [LL] Rebecca Marino (CAN)

Tommy Paul (USA) v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

[1] Paula Badosa (ESP) v [WC} Jodie Burrage (GBR)

Court 2

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v [Q] James Duckworth (AUS)

Ugo Humbert (FRA) v [Q] Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

[14] Petra Kvitova (CZE) v [Q] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[3] Maria Sakkari (GRE) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

[10] Jil Teichmann (SUI) v [WC] Harriet Dart (GBR)

Court 4

[15] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

[11] Madison Keys (USA) v Lauren Davis (USA)

Court 5

[13] Elise Mertens (BEL) v [Q] Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Shelby Rogers (USA) v [LL] Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)

Court 12

[9] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v [Q] Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

