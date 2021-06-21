Eastbourne International tennis 2021 schedule – Order of Play Monday 21st June

Another week of grass court tennis action takes place at Eastbourne International this week as excitement builds ahead of Wimbledon.

Monday’s first round of action will have some of the finest Women’s Singles players battling for a strong start.

Top seed is World No.4 Aryna Sabalenka who is enjoying a strong 2021 and will see herself as a contender for the throne at Wimbledon.

The premium WTA event has attracted plenty of big names from the top 20 in the world rankings while the ATP event boasts a handful of high-profile Men’s Singles aces.

Expect a busy week with players determined to hone their game on grass ahead of big showdowns at the All England Club later this month.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Eastbourne International tennis 2021 schedule and Order of Play for today.

Eastbourne International tennis 2021 schedule – Monday 21st June

Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.

Centre Court

From 11am

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) v Egor Gerasimov (BLR)

Not before 12:30pm

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v [5] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Not before 1:45pm

[8] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Not before 3pm

John Millman (AUS) v Jay Clarke (GBR)

Court 1

From 11am

Harriet Dart (GBR) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Not before 12:30pm

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [7] Albert Ramos-Viñolas (ESP)

Not before 1:50pm

[6] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Not before 3:10pm

Annet Kontaveit (EST) v Svetlana Kusnetsova (RUS)

Not before 4:25pm

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) v Samantha Stosur (AUS)

Court 2

From 11am

Shelby Rogers (USA) v Kiki Bertens (NED)

Not before 12:30pm

Max Purcell (AUS) v James Duckworth (AUS)

Not before 1:35pm

Andreas Seppi (ITA) v Yoshihito Nishioka (JAP)

Not before 2:55pm

[4] Fabrice Martin / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) v Luke Bambridge / Jamie Murray (GBR)

Not before 4:15pm

[1] Mate Pavic / Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Ariel Behar (ARG) / Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)

Court 4

From 11am

Veronica Kudermetova (RUS) v Alison Riske (USA)

Not before 1pm

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Not before 2:15pm

Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) / Sania Mirza (IND) v Vera Zvonareva (RUS) / Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)

Not before 3:30pm

Elina Svitolina / Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v [3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA) / Alexa Guarachio (CHI)

