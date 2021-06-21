Eastbourne International tennis 2021 schedule – Order of Play Monday 21st June
We've rounded up the full Eastbourne International tennis 2021 schedule and Order of Play for Monday 21st June.
Published:
Another week of grass court tennis action takes place at Eastbourne International this week as excitement builds ahead of Wimbledon.
Monday’s first round of action will have some of the finest Women’s Singles players battling for a strong start.
Top seed is World No.4 Aryna Sabalenka who is enjoying a strong 2021 and will see herself as a contender for the throne at Wimbledon.
The premium WTA event has attracted plenty of big names from the top 20 in the world rankings while the ATP event boasts a handful of high-profile Men’s Singles aces.
Expect a busy week with players determined to hone their game on grass ahead of big showdowns at the All England Club later this month.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Eastbourne International tennis 2021 schedule and Order of Play for today.
Eastbourne International tennis 2021 schedule – Monday 21st June
Main show courts and selected matches. All UK time.
Centre Court
From 11am
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) v Egor Gerasimov (BLR)
Not before 12:30pm
Camila Giorgi (ITA) v [5] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)
Not before 1:45pm
[8] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
Not before 3pm
John Millman (AUS) v Jay Clarke (GBR)
Court 1
From 11am
Harriet Dart (GBR) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
Not before 12:30pm
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [7] Albert Ramos-Viñolas (ESP)
Not before 1:50pm
[6] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)
Not before 3:10pm
Annet Kontaveit (EST) v Svetlana Kusnetsova (RUS)
Not before 4:25pm
Viktorija Golubic (SUI) v Samantha Stosur (AUS)
Court 2
From 11am
Shelby Rogers (USA) v Kiki Bertens (NED)
Not before 12:30pm
Max Purcell (AUS) v James Duckworth (AUS)
Not before 1:35pm
Andreas Seppi (ITA) v Yoshihito Nishioka (JAP)
Not before 2:55pm
[4] Fabrice Martin / Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) v Luke Bambridge / Jamie Murray (GBR)
Not before 4:15pm
[1] Mate Pavic / Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Ariel Behar (ARG) / Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)
Court 4
From 11am
Veronica Kudermetova (RUS) v Alison Riske (USA)
Not before 1pm
Not before 2:15pm
Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) / Sania Mirza (IND) v Vera Zvonareva (RUS) / Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)
Not before 3:30pm
Elina Svitolina / Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v [3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA) / Alexa Guarachio (CHI)
