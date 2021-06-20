How to watch Eastbourne International 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide to Eastbourne International 2021 tennis including schedule, dates, TV and live stream details.
Eastbourne International has arrived with some of the finest Women’s Singles stars in the world ready to battle for supremacy on the south coast.
World No.4 Aryna Sabalenka is the main draw to the tournament following a strong 2021 so far as Wimbledon approaches, but she is joined by seven other players from the top 20 in world tennis.
Elina Svitolina is another top contender primed to enjoy a strong week at Eastbourne, while former French Open champion Iga Swiatek – who disappointingly failed to defend her crown in an unlikely semi-final cluster of unseeded players – will be keen to bounce back here.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova – who reached the final of the French Open – will also be determined to impress on grass, while Britain will be represented by Heather Watson and Harriet Dart.
The Men’s tournament at Eastbourne is a less prestigious affair, but Gael Monfils, Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Sonego will all be in action.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Eastbourne International 2021 tennis tournament including how to watch every moment. You can also check out our guide to Eastbourne 2021 schedule.
When is Eastbourne International tennis 2021?
The full tournament starts on Monday 20th June 2021 and runs until Saturday 26th June 2021.
The event was cancelled last year due to various COVID restrictions in-line with government advice, but will go ahead largely as planned this year.
Eastbourne International 2021 schedule
The tournament is spread across a seven-day period. The Women’s Singles and Doubles tournaments are the most high-profile ones taking place at Eastbourne, with separate Men’s events going on across the country, including at Queen’s this month.
Women’s Singles schedule
- Qualifying – Saturday 19th – Sunday 20th June
- First round – Monday 21st – Tuesday 22nd June
- Second round – Wednesday 23rd
- Quarter-finals – Thursday 24th June
- Semi-finals – Friday 25th June
- Women’s final – Saturday 26th June
Men’s Singles schedule
- Qualifying – Saturday 19th – Sunday 20th June
- First round – Monday 21st – Tuesday 22nd June
- Second round – Wednesday 23rd
- Quarter-finals – Thursday 24th June
- Semi-finals – Friday 25th June
- Men’s final – Saturday 26th June
Eastbourne International prize money 2021
Women’s Singles prize money
- Round 1 – £5,000
- Round 2 – £6,000
- Quarter-finals – £11,500
- Semi-finals – £27,000
- Runner-up – £43,000
- Winner – £57,500
Men’s Singles prize money
- Round 1 – £6,000
- Round 2 – £10,000
- Quarter-finals – £15,500
- Semi-finals – £23,500
- Runner-up – £33,000
- Winner – £46,000
