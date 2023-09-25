She will seek to put her Grand Slam disappointment behind her with a big display here, while the deposed Iga Świątek will relish the role of hunter as she aims to claw her way back to the top of the tree.

The majority of players in the ATP top 10 will feature - including Carlos Alcaraz, as he seeks to hunt down the World No.1 spot once again.

Andy Murray has also been welcomed into the tournament to replace Roberto Bautista Agut, and he will be determined to make the most of his trip to Asia.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the China Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the China Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Thursday 28th September 2023 with the start of the men's tournament and runs until the women's final on Sunday 8th October 2023.

How to watch and live stream China Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

China Open 2023 schedule

ATP 500 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Tuesday 26th – Wednesday 27th September

Round 1: Thursday 28th – Friday 29th September

Round 2: Saturday 30th September – Sunday 1st October

Quarter-finals: Monday 2nd October

Semi-finals: Tuesday 3rd October

Final: Wednesday 4th October

WTA 1000 (Women's singles)

Qualifying: Friday 29th – Saturday 30th September

Round 1: Saturday 30th September – Monday 2nd October

Round 2: Monday 2nd – Wednesday 4th October

Round 3: Wednesday 4th – Thursday 5th October

Quarter-finals: Friday 6th October

Semi-finals: Saturday 7th October

Final: Sunday 8th October

Where is the China Open 2023 held?

The China Open is held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, China.

Its show court, Diamond Court, can hold up to 15,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

