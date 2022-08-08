Andy Murray takes on No.10 seed Taylor Fritz, while Alex de Minaur and Denis Shapovalov – ranked world No.21 and No.23 – face each other in a first round firecracker.

The Canadian Open begins with a handful of intriguing matches as the men's and women's singles competitions kick off.

In the women's game, an all-American showdown between Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin will take centre stage, while Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova are all in action.

Fans can expect to be treated to plenty of high-class tennis over the coming weeks as the ATP and WTA Tours head to North America.

Players will be eager to rack up competitive time on hard courts as they gear up for the US Open, but before all of that, they have some huge opportunities to stick points on the board.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Canadian Open 2022 order of play for today.

Canadian Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Monday 8th August

ATP Tour – men's singles

Court Central (from 5pm UK time)

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [PR] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

[10] Taylor Fritz (USA) v [WC] Andy Murray (GBR)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

[12] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Court Rogers (from 5pm UK time)

Karen Khachanov v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Jenson Brooksby (USA) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[Q] Jack Draper (GBR) v [Q] Hugo Gaston (FRA)

[14] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v [Q] Marcos Giron (USA)

Holger Rune (DEN) v [Q] Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Court 9 (from 5pm UK time)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

[Q] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v [Q] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

WTA Tour – women's singles

Centre Court (from 4pm UK time)

[15] Simona Halep (ROU) v [LL] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[WC] Serena Williams (USA) v [LL] Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

Sloane Stephens (USA) v [PR] Sofia Kenin (USA)

[13] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v [Q] Storm Sanders (AUS)

Jil Teichmann (SUI) v [WC] Venus Williams (USA)

National Bank Grandstand (from 4pm UK time)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v [Q] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

[14] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) v [WC] Katherine Sebov (CAN)

Court 1 (from 4pm UK time)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v Martinz Trevisan (ITA)

[16] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Madison Keys (USA) v [Q] Asia Muhammad (USA)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.