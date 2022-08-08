Canadian Open 2022 tennis schedule – Order of play today (Monday 8th August)
We round up the full Canadian Open 2022 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Sunday 19th June.
The Canadian Open begins with a handful of intriguing matches as the men's and women's singles competitions kick off.
Andy Murray takes on No.10 seed Taylor Fritz, while Alex de Minaur and Denis Shapovalov – ranked world No.21 and No.23 – face each other in a first round firecracker.
In the women's game, an all-American showdown between Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin will take centre stage, while Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova are all in action.
Fans can expect to be treated to plenty of high-class tennis over the coming weeks as the ATP and WTA Tours head to North America.
Players will be eager to rack up competitive time on hard courts as they gear up for the US Open, but before all of that, they have some huge opportunities to stick points on the board.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Canadian Open 2022 order of play for today.
Canadian Open 2022 schedule
All UK time. Singles matches only.
Monday 8th August
ATP Tour – men's singles
Court Central (from 5pm UK time)
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v [PR] Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
[10] Taylor Fritz (USA) v [WC] Andy Murray (GBR)
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Denis Shapovalov (CAN)
[12] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Court Rogers (from 5pm UK time)
Karen Khachanov v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
Jenson Brooksby (USA) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)
[Q] Jack Draper (GBR) v [Q] Hugo Gaston (FRA)
[14] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v [Q] Marcos Giron (USA)
Holger Rune (DEN) v [Q] Fabio Fognini (ITA)
Court 9 (from 5pm UK time)
Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Alex Molcan (SVK)
[Q] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v [Q] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
WTA Tour – women's singles
Centre Court (from 4pm UK time)
[15] Simona Halep (ROU) v [LL] Donna Vekic (CRO)
[WC] Serena Williams (USA) v [LL] Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)
Sloane Stephens (USA) v [PR] Sofia Kenin (USA)
[13] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v [Q] Storm Sanders (AUS)
Jil Teichmann (SUI) v [WC] Venus Williams (USA)
National Bank Grandstand (from 4pm UK time)
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) v [Q] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)
[14] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) v [WC] Katherine Sebov (CAN)
Court 1 (from 4pm UK time)
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v Martinz Trevisan (ITA)
[16] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)
Madison Keys (USA) v [Q] Asia Muhammad (USA)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1