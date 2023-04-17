Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a sensational rise to the world No.1 spot at the age of just 19. He won the Barcelona Open last year and looks menacing in the lead-up to this year's event.

The Barcelona Open continues on Tuesday with a thrilling line-up of stars on display, none brighter than Spain's returning son.

He begins his tournament with a clash against Portuguese ace Nuno Borges, while Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe and Diego Schwartzman are all in action.

Fans will be queuing up for a glimpse of Alcaraz on the clay courts of Barcelona as he gears up for a tilt at the second major of the season, the French Open, at the end of spring.

Novak Djokovic will not feature at the Barcelona Open, leaving the door ajar for a host of chasing pack contenders to muscle in at the top of the ATP tree.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Barcelona Open 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

Barcelona Open 2023 schedule

Singles matches. All UK time.

Tuesday 18th April

Pista Rafa Nadal

[WC] Fernando Verdasco (ESP) v Francesco Passaro (ITA)

[3] Casper Ruud (NOR) v Ben Shelton (USA)

David Goffin (BEL) v [WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

[1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v Nuno Borges (POR)

[13] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

Pista Andres Gimeno

Yibing Wu (CHN) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) v Emilio Gomez (ECU)

[10] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

[5] Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Pista 2

Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) v [Q] Lorenzo Giustino (ITA)

Jaume Munar (ESP) v [Q] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Pedro Cachin (ARG) v Gijs Brouwer (NED)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [WC] Daniel Rincon (ESP)

