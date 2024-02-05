The 2022 Wimbledon champion will be joined by fellow top-10 players Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari, while eight of the seeded players are in the world top-15.

British ace Emma Raducanu has been handed a wildcard into the competition alongside Naomi Osaka, who is getting back up to speed following a maternity break.

Fans across the globe will be keen to tune in for the WTA Tour this season with a storm brewing at the top of the ever-tightening ranking list.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Abu Dhabi Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Abu Dhabi Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Monday 5th February 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 11th February 2024.

How to watch and live stream Abu Dhabi Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Abu Dhabi Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Abu Dhabi Open 2024 held?

The Abu Dhabi Open is held at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Its show court can hold up to 5,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches.

