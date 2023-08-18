Jac Morgan will once again captain the side, while Johnny Williams and Alex Cuthbert start at centre and wing respectively.

South Africa, meanwhile, welcome back talismanic captain Siya Kolisi who will play in his first match since April because of a knee injury. Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber said of his return: "It's nice to have him back and have him playing again.

"He's worked hard and he really deserves it. The amount of effort and sacrifice that Siya put in to be ready now - this is probably a reward for him to get an opportunity to play. It's nice for the team to have him back because he's been an integral part of this team over the last six years that we've been together."

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v South Africa on TV and online.

When is Wales v South Africa?

Wales v South Africa will take place on Saturday 19th August 2023.

The game takes place at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v South Africa will kick off at 3:15pm.

Check out all the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches on TV with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Wales v South Africa on?

Wales v South Africa will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out all the details below.

How to live stream Wales v South Africa online

Wales v South Africa will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial now and soak up some of the finest rugby players in the world.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Wales squad – team news

Cai Evans; Alex Cuthbert, Mason Grady, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Corey Domachowski, Elliot Dee, Keiron Assiratti, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (capt), Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Max Llewellyn, Tom Rogers.

South Africa squad – team news

Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 4

Saturday 19th August 2023

Wales v South Africa (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v England (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Romania (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Fiji (8:05pm) Amazon Prime Video

