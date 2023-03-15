The Scots started superbly with victories over England and Wales, but were found lacking against superior opposition in the shape of France and Ireland.

Scotland will hope to end their Six Nations campaign on a positive note after another typically rollercoaster tournament for Gregor Townsend's men.

This is likely to be Townsend's last game in charge of the national side and he will be determined to go out with a victory against Italy.

Italy's resurgence has not fully materialised into tangible points in this edition of the Six Nations.

There have been plenty of positives for Kieran Crowley's men, none brighter than their ability to score double-figure points in all four of their games so far and running the likes of France close.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Italy on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Italy on TV?

Scotland v Italy will take place on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Scotland v Italy kick-off time

Scotland v Italy will kick off at 12:30pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Ireland v England.

What TV channel is Scotland v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC One from 12pm.

BBC has the rights to broadcast all of Scotland's home matches.

How to live stream Scotland v Italy online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Scotland v Italy on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Scotland v Italy odds

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Round 5

Round 5

Saturday 18th March

Scotland v Italy (12:30pm) BBC One / S4C

France v Wales (2:45pm) ITV1 / S4C

Ireland v England (5pm) ITV1

Six Nations fixtures

Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:

