It takes flair, form and luck to sustain a successful campaign, but rugby’s biggest prize is played out over seven weeks, which also makes it a test of endurance. Three men who know what it takes to last the course and win the Webb Ellis trophy feature in our Radio Times preview issue this week.

Clive Woodward was the brains behind England’s victory in 2003, Lawrence Dallaglio provided the brawn and Jonny Wilkinson was the fearless fly half whose last-minute drop goal won the final. In their fascinating interview, all three look back on that triumph and reflect on what it took to win – and how it felt at the time.

The drama of sport lies in physical feats and the flawless execution of skills under pressure. But the psychological dimension is also key. Wilkinson’s account of that kick is fascinating. “If I’d mentally tried to deal with the gravity of that moment, I would have collapsed in a puddle,” he tells us. What’s almost as interesting is how realising his dream at the age of 24 made him feel afterwards. We think of sport as games of glory, but often the top prize comes at a price.

To follow the action, use our wall chart, where you will find coverage details of every match, all the way to the final in Paris. Whether a home nation makes it, it will be thrilling to watch. We can only wonder what they will be thinking as they try.

The creators and stars of 1980s satirical puppet show Spitting Image, including co-creator Roger Law and writer Ian Hislop, discuss its legacy ahead of appearing on the 200th edition of Radio 4’s The Reunion

Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes chat about their 27-year friendship, discovering Dorset for a new show, and why David Mellor won’t be invited to join them

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Roman Kemp on the highs and lows of having famous parents, why his dad has no friends and how he struggles with being well-known

