Radio Times Rugby World Cup 2023 Special Issue
Get ready for the rugby event of the year with our complete TV guide to the tournament, including a free pull-out wall chart to keep track of every match. On sale Tuesday 29 August!
In our Radio Times Rugby World Cup 2023 Special Issue, we bring you a complete TV guide to all the action in France, including where and when to watch every game, plus an exclusive pull-out, four-page Rugby World Cup 2023 wall chart for you to update and complete as the tournament unfolds. We've also included a stadium guide so you can take a tour of the venues from Lille to Nice that are hosting the action.
Also in this Special Issue, we speak to the class of the 2003 England Rugby team, Johnny Wilkinson, Clive Woodward and Laurence Dallaglio who look back to England's victory 20 years ago and ask, why has a second title proved to be so elusive?
Elsewhere, we speak to this year's pundits of former international stars who give us their expert opinion on the players to watch - and the favourites to lift the World Cup, and our sports columnist Simon Barnes investigates if the French team's home advantage will be a blessing or a curse.
Our Rugby World Cup 2023 Special Issue has four covers for England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland rugby teams which are sold subject to their location. Take a look at all four covers in our video below!
HOW TO BUY - ON SALE TUESDAY 29 AUGUST 2023
IN STORES & ONLINE: As well as in-store at supermarkets and newsagents, you can pick up your Radio Times Rugby World Cup 2023 issue online with your favourite retailers: Asda, Sainsbury's and Waitrose.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.