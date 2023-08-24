He said: “The rivalry between the Springboks and All Blacks is one of the most intense in world rugby, so it’s a great way for us to wrap up our warm-up matches before heading to France for the World Cup.

“This match may be on neutral ground [it is being played at Twickenham], but we expect it to be as epic as every other Test between the teams. They are a quality team with several playmakers and physical forwards, and they’ll give everything on Friday."

New Zealand are also up for the battle with No 8 Ardie Savea adding: "It's [warm-up] not part of our vocabulary at the moment. We want to go out there firing and banging.

"For me, every Test is hard, and that's just an internal gut feel I put upon myself, and the standard in every game is hard and tough and you want to get prepared for that and playing this game against South Africa leading up to what is next is important."

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v South Africa on TV and online.

When is New Zealand v South Africa?

New Zealand v South Africa will take place on Friday 25th August 2023.

The game takes place at Twickenham Stadium, London.

What time is kick-off?

New Zealand v South Africa will kick off at 7:30pm.

Check out all the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches on TV with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is New Zealand v South Africa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix, available for no extra cost to Sky TV customers and Sky Sports Showcase, available for free to all.

You can add further Sky Sports channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v South Africa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

New Zealand squad – team news

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown.

South Africa squad – team news

Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Cobus Reinach, Willie le Roux.

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 5

Friday 25th August 2023

New Zealand v South Africa (7:30pm) Sky Sports Mix

Saturday 26th August 2023

England v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Japan (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v Georgia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Samoa (7:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 27th August 2023

France v Australia (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

