France v Wales Six Nations 2021 match: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team news

The show-stopping clash of Super Saturday takes place in Paris as Wales bear down on a Grand Slam victory against all the odds.

Wayne Pivac’s men were not fancied going into the 2021 Six Nations tournament, but find themselves one victory over France away from securing the crown.

Narrow wins against Ireland and Scotland were followed up with crushing defeats of England and Italy. Now only France stand between them and glory.

However, if France seize a win here, the tournament remains up for grabs beyond Super Saturday. The French play Scotland in a rescheduled clash after the main tournament is over, and it could still be all to play for.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Wales on TV and online.

When is France v Wales on TV?

France v Wales will take place on Saturday 20th March 2021.

Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

France v Wales will kick off at 8pm.

There’s a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Ireland v England.

What TV channel is France v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:15pm.

How to live stream France v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to France v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

France v Wales team news

France: Brice Dulin; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Damian Penaud; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse, Dylan Cretin, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Swan Rebbadj, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Arthur Vincent.

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, James Botham, Tomos Williams, Callum Sheedy, Uilisi Halaholo.

France v Wales odds

