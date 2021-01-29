Six Nations 2021 – fixtures, dates, TV schedule and match kick-off times
Check out all the latest details for the Six Nations 2021, including the full schedule of fixtures on TV and live stream.
Published:
It feels like only a couple of months ago since England were crowned Six Nations champions. Probably because it was.
The annual rugby tournament returns for 2021 just 98 days after the eventual climax of last year’s edition, which was postponed for most of the year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams will be rested and raring to go this time around as the Six Nations aims to get back on track with its usual schedule.
England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy will got to battle for supremacy once again, but can anybody stop the title-holders so soon after a convincing victory in both the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Six Nations 2021 fixtures below, including details of how to watch every match.
When is the Six Nations 2021?
The start date for the Six Nations is Saturday 6th February 2021 and it will run until Saturday 20th March 2021.
Organisers will hope this year’s competition can go ahead in one fell swoop, as opposed to the curtailed and restarted tournament in 2020.
What channel is the Six Nations on?
Fans can tune in to watch the games for free across BBC and ITV channels.
For specific matches’ broadcast details, check out the fixtures list below.
How to live stream the Six Nations online
You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Once again, all the details you need to know will be listed below next to individual fixtures.
Listen to the Six Nations on radio
Audio commentary of the every game featuring one of the home nations will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
Six Nations 2021 fixtures
All UK time
Round 1
Saturday 1st February
Italy v France (2:15pm) ITV
England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV
Sunday 7th February
Wales v Ireland (3pm) BBC
Round 2
Saturday 13th February
England v Italy (2:15pm) ITV
Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC
Sunday 14th February
Ireland v France (3pm) ITV
Round 3
Saturday 27th February
Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV
Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC
Sunday 28th February
France v Scotland (3pm) BBC
Round 4
Saturday 13th March
Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV
England v France (4:45pm) ITV
Sunday 14th March
Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC
Round 5
Saturday 20th March
Scotland v Italy (2:15pm) BBC
Ireland v England (4:45pm) ITV
France v Wales (8pm) BBC
Who won the last Six Nations in 2020?
England triumphed in the 2020 edition of the Six Nations. Eventually.
Eddie Jones’ men were made to wait seven months for the February/March tournament to be concluded at the end of October.
They drew level on table points with France – who actually defeated England in their opener – but England lifted the crown by virtue of a superior points difference.
