Fiji, meanwhile, head into the match with winning momentum after beating Tonga, Samoa and Japan recently.

It will be a tricky task to defeat France in their own back yard, but if they could execute the win, it would lay down a huge marker for the World Cup.

Fiji are in Pool C with Wales, Australia, Georgia and Portugal but are among the nations being spoken about with a chance of squirming through to the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Fiji on TV and online.

When is France v Fiji?

France v Fiji will take place on Saturday 19th August 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes.

What time is kick-off?

France v Fiji will kick off at 8:05pm.

Check out all the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches on TV with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v Fiji on?

France v Fiji will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out all the details below.

How to live stream France v Fiji online

France v Fiji will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime Video free trial now and soak up some of the finest rugby players in the world.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

France squad – team news

Melvyn Jaminet; Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Arthur Vincent, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Antoine Hastoy, Maxime Lucu; Reda Wardi, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Florian Verhaeghe, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Dylan Cretin, Gregory Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Thomas Laclayat, Bastien Chalureau, Thibaud Flament, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert

Fiji squad – team news

TBC

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 4

Saturday 19th August 2023

Wales v South Africa (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v England (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Romania (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Fiji (8:05pm) Amazon Prime Video

