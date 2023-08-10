Borthwick made a few surprise calls, the most shocking being the exclusion of Exeter's Henry Slade, who had played in the Six Nations.

Slade has said on social media he is "gutted" to miss out on a spot and head coach Borthwick has spoken about his decision.

"Henry has been excellent throughout the training camp," Borthwick said. "He is clearly disappointed. The message to the players that have not been selected is to be ready to come into the squad. We know that there will be changes.

"The last World Cup shows that with bumps and bruises, the average is nearly two players a squad in the last number of tournaments (are changed), so what I have asked every player who hasn’t been selected is to be ready to go."

Wales, meanwhile, will look to follow up a good win with another - but coach Warren Gatland has rung the changes for their outing at the home of English rugby.

He has named a completely new starting XV with Dewi Lake skippering the side and Joe Roberts winning his first cap at centre.

Josh Adams will also win his 50th cap on the wing, while Kemsley Mathias and Keiran Williams could make their debuts from the bench.

When is England v Wales?

England v Wales will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023.

The game takes place at Twickenham Stadium in London.

What time is kick-off?

England v Wales will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is England v Wales on?

England v Wales will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream England v Wales online

England v Wales will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

England squad – team news

Freddie Steward; Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell, Jack van Poortvliet; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, Jonny Hill, Jack Willis, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Max Malins.

Wales squad – team news

Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Joe Roberts, Nick Tompkins, Tom Rogers; Owen Williams, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake (capt), Tomas, Francis, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies, Dan Lydiate, Tommy Reffell, Taine Plumtree.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Kemsley Mathias, Dillon Lewis, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar, Keiran Williams.

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 3

Saturday 12th August 2023

England v Wales (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

France v Scotland (8:05pm) Amazon Prime Video

