Reigning champion Justin Thomas is back for more and remains firmly among the lead pack.

The Players Championship returns this week with a number of genuine contenders gunning for glory and a massive prize pot to battle over.

Rory McIlroy will be determined to put his miserable 2021 appearance behind him after the Northern Irish star fell 10 shots short of the cut.

The prize money pot has ballooned up from around $15 million to $20 million with a whopping $3.6m on offer for the eventual champion at TPC Sawgrass – the highest amount ever on the PGA Tour.

Fans across the world will be keen to tune in as the PGA Tour approaches the exciting spring run, with all four majors coming up in the next few months.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV details for the Players Championship as well as prize money and schedule information.

Players Championship 2022 on TV

You can watch the Players Championship live on Sky Sports Golf or online via the Sky Go app from 11:30am each day (aside from 12:30pm on Saturday).

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Golf for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Players Championship tee times

Thursday 10th March – first tee times from 11:45am

Friday 11th March – first tee times from 11:45am

Saturday 12th March – first tee times from 12:45pm

Sunday 13th March – first tee times from 11:45am

Players Championship prize money

$3,600,000 $2,180,000 $1,380,000 $980,000 $820,000 $725,000 $675,000 $625,000 $585,000 $545,000

11 to 20. $505,000 – $265,000

21 to 30. $245,000 – $137,000

31 to 40. $131,000 – $83,000

41 to 50. $79,000 – $51,400

51 to 60. $50,200 – $45,000

61 to 65. $44,600 – $43,000

Who will win the Players Championship 2022?

Odds at bet365. Last updated: Tuesday 8th March

Jon Rahm – 11/1

Rahm is the world No.1 and once again the man to beat at The Players Championship.

He finished up with a career-best T9 in 2021 and has improved in each year he has featured at the tournament since 2017.

Justin Thomas – 14/1

Thomas is the reigning champion at TPC Sawgrass having triumphed in 2021.

The seasoned star also finished T3 in 2016 and remains an ever-present threat to his competitors in key golf championships.

Collin Morikawa – 14/1

Morikawa enjoyed a -4 opening round – which placed him in T7 – during the cancelled 2020 tournament but disappointed with T41 in 2021.

Overall, he has enjoyed a terrific couple of years with victories in the PGA Championship and The Open in the COVID era and remains a contender here.

Rory McIlroy – 20/1

McIlroy has a love-hate relationship with The Players Championship. He has missed the cut on five occasions and reached the top eight on four occasions, including one victory in 2019 and a cut in 2021.

He isn't coming into this tournament in particularly strong form in terms of major tournaments, but he will be determined to turn the tide here.

Players Championship winners

2021: Justin Thomas

2020: Not finished

2019: Rory McIlroy

2018: Webb Simpson

2017: Si Woo Kim

2016: Jason Day

2015: Rickie Fowler

2014: Martin Kaymer

2013: Tiger Woods

2012: Matt Kuchar

2011: KJ Choi

2010: Tim Clark

2009: Henrik Stenson

2008: Sergio Garcia

2007: Phil Mickelson

2006: Stephen Ames

2005: Fred Funk

2004: Adam Scott

2003: Davis Love III

2002: Craig Perks

2001: Tiger Woods

2000: Hal Sutton

