Players Championship 2022 golf on TV: Schedule and prize money
Your guide to watching the Players Championship golf tournament on TV, schedule details and prize money.
The Players Championship returns this week with a number of genuine contenders gunning for glory and a massive prize pot to battle over.
Reigning champion Justin Thomas is back for more and remains firmly among the lead pack.
Rory McIlroy will be determined to put his miserable 2021 appearance behind him after the Northern Irish star fell 10 shots short of the cut.
The prize money pot has ballooned up from around $15 million to $20 million with a whopping $3.6m on offer for the eventual champion at TPC Sawgrass – the highest amount ever on the PGA Tour.
Fans across the world will be keen to tune in as the PGA Tour approaches the exciting spring run, with all four majors coming up in the next few months.
RadioTimes.com brings you the TV details for the Players Championship as well as prize money and schedule information.
Players Championship 2022 on TV
You can watch the Players Championship live on Sky Sports Golf or online via the Sky Go app from 11:30am each day (aside from 12:30pm on Saturday).
You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Golf for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Players Championship tee times
Thursday 10th March – first tee times from 11:45am
Friday 11th March – first tee times from 11:45am
Saturday 12th March – first tee times from 12:45pm
Sunday 13th March – first tee times from 11:45am
Players Championship prize money
There's a grand total purse of $12 million on offer for participants in the Players Championship this week.
The champion is in line for a big pay day with more than $2m awaiting the eventual winner in 2022.
- $3,600,000
- $2,180,000
- $1,380,000
- $980,000
- $820,000
- $725,000
- $675,000
- $625,000
- $585,000
- $545,000
11 to 20. $505,000 – $265,000
21 to 30. $245,000 – $137,000
31 to 40. $131,000 – $83,000
41 to 50. $79,000 – $51,400
51 to 60. $50,200 – $45,000
61 to 65. $44,600 – $43,000
Who will win the Players Championship 2022?
Odds at bet365. Last updated: Tuesday 8th March
Jon Rahm – 11/1
Rahm is the world No.1 and once again the man to beat at The Players Championship.
He finished up with a career-best T9 in 2021 and has improved in each year he has featured at the tournament since 2017.
Justin Thomas – 14/1
Thomas is the reigning champion at TPC Sawgrass having triumphed in 2021.
The seasoned star also finished T3 in 2016 and remains an ever-present threat to his competitors in key golf championships.
Collin Morikawa – 14/1
Morikawa enjoyed a -4 opening round – which placed him in T7 – during the cancelled 2020 tournament but disappointed with T41 in 2021.
Overall, he has enjoyed a terrific couple of years with victories in the PGA Championship and The Open in the COVID era and remains a contender here.
Rory McIlroy – 20/1
McIlroy has a love-hate relationship with The Players Championship. He has missed the cut on five occasions and reached the top eight on four occasions, including one victory in 2019 and a cut in 2021.
He isn't coming into this tournament in particularly strong form in terms of major tournaments, but he will be determined to turn the tide here.
Players Championship winners
2021: Justin Thomas
2020: Not finished
2019: Rory McIlroy
2018: Webb Simpson
2017: Si Woo Kim
2016: Jason Day
2015: Rickie Fowler
2014: Martin Kaymer
2013: Tiger Woods
2012: Matt Kuchar
2011: KJ Choi
2010: Tim Clark
2009: Henrik Stenson
2008: Sergio Garcia
2007: Phil Mickelson
2006: Stephen Ames
2005: Fred Funk
2004: Adam Scott
2003: Davis Love III
2002: Craig Perks
2001: Tiger Woods
2000: Hal Sutton
