Reigning champion Phil Mickelson is conspicuous by his absence from this year's tournament. He became the oldest golf major champion in history at the age of 51 in last year's tournament.

The PGA Championship 2022 arrives this week as the finest golf stars in the world gear up to battle for supremacy.

He is in a state of exile from the PGA Tour amid a power struggle between the established elite golf organisation and a lucrative breakaway league in Saudi Arabia.

Turning attention back to those who will indeed compete this week, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will hope to continue his dream 2022.

He faces stiff competition from the likes of Jordan Spieth who has recorded a second-place finish and victory in his last two outings.

Fans can tune in to keep track of all the action live on Sky Sports across the span of the tournament with extensive live coverage throughout the days.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the PGA Championship live on TV via Sky Golf, plus full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is the PGA Championship 2022?

The tournament starts on Thursday 19th May 2022 and will run until Sunday 22nd May 2022.

Play will begin the afternoon in UK time due to the Southern Hills Country Club being located in Tulsa, Oklahoma – six hours behind the UK.

How to watch PGA Championship on TV

The PGA Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event throughout the tournament.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch PGA Championship live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the event with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

PGA Championship TV schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 19th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf / Sky Sports Main Event

Friday 20th May

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf / Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 21st May

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 6pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 22nd May

From 2pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event

