The in-game graphic showed that when Swift watches a game from the stands, Kelce averages 99 receiving yards per game. His final numbers on Sunday even moved that figure up to 108.

When Swift isn't in attendance, Kelce averages 46.5 yards per game. The graphic showed that Kelce averages that score when he is "left to his own devices", which is a reference to Swift's Anti-Hero.

This was backed up even further by Kelce's coach, Andy Reid.

During the post-game press conference, Reid joked: "He [Travis Kelce] keeps getting better with time, Taylor can stay around all she wants."

The world became obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce when the American footballer mentioned he had gone to the singer's concert with his number written on a friendship bracelet, hoping to give it to her, but it didn't work out.

Two months later, Kelce confirmed something was going on between the two - and later on in the month, the pop star attended one of his games. Since then, the pair have been photographed holding hands and going on dates.

