For British NFL fans, these three matches are the highlight of the season and seeing them live would be a touch(down) short of heaven. Luckily for you, we can tell you all about how to get NFL London tickets in this handy guide.

But, if you’ve got tickets already or just can’t make it work this time around, don’t worry, there’s still plenty of ways to show your love for the sport.

We’ve put together a list of the best NFL gifts and merchandise to buy in 2023. From your favourite team’s jersey to an NFL board game, we’ve got everything an American football fan could possibly want.

So, if you’re ready to go then, “hut hut!”

Best NFL merchandise at a glance:

NFL Wilson Official football, from £7.99

Nfl Oversized Multi Team Print T-Shirt, £12.60

NFL Legends: The Incredible stories of the NFL's greatest players, coaches and games, £16.99

Jacksonville Jaguars New Era Adjustable Cap, £25

Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry T-shirt, £28

NFL American Football Billionaire board game, £29.95

NFL Game Pass from DAZN, £37.75 a month

Red/Black Atlanta Falcons Quarter-Zip Jacket, £54

Baltimore Ravens logo hoodie, £58

Buffalo Bills Home Jersey, £112

Best NFL merchandise to buy 2023

Buffalo Bills Home Jersey

NFL Shop

Whether you’re a fan of Josh Allen or just love the classic red, white and blue, Buffalo Bills supporters can show their love with this traditional home jersey. Now available at NFL Store in sizes S to 3XL, this top will be perfect for watching the Bills this season, especially if you’re lucky enough to see them at Tottenham.

Buy Buffalo Bills Home Jersey for £112 at NFL Shop

Shop Buffalo Bills official clothing at The Bills Store

Getty Images

Think you’re the next Tom Brady? Well you’ll need to practice. At Sports Ball Shop you can buy an official Wilson football made of top-quality leather. Better yet, you can pick from a range of designs such as the NFL Logo in gold, the GST logo and the “MVP” ball.

Buy NFL Wilson Official football from £7.99 at Sports Ball Shop

NFL Game Pass from DAZN

Getty Images

DAZN is the best place in the UK to catch American football games. With the NFL Game Pass, you’ll have live and on demand access to every game of the season, including the Super Bowl, as well as highlight shows and replays.

The cost of an NFL Game Pass is £151, which you can pay off in four payments of £37.75. Alternatively, you can get the Weekly Pro pass which will cost £14.99 per week.

Buy NFL Game Pass from DAZN for £37.75 a month at DAZN

Jacksonville Jaguars New Era Adjustable Cap

NFL Shop

Roar your support for the Jaguars with this adjustable baseball cap. Featuring the Jaguars logo proudly embroidered on the front, this cap will show exactly who you belong to.

Buy Jacksonville Jaguars New Era Adjustable Cap for £25 at NFL Shop

Shop Jacksonville Jaguars official clothing at USA Store

Baltimore Ravens logo hoodie

NFL Shop

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Tennessee Titans at the third and final match of NFL London. So you’d be cawing mad to turn up without this bright purple hoodie. The hoodie is available in several sizes for at just under £60.

Buy Baltimore Ravens logo hoodie for £58 at NFL Shop

Shop Baltimore Ravens official clothing at USA Store

NFL Legends: The Incredible stories of the NFL's greatest players, coaches and games

Danann Media Publishing Limited / Getty

From its humble beginnings in the Midwest to the now global stage it stands on today, American football has gone on an incredible journey.

Over the years, the sport has produced hundreds of memorable moments and standout figures, all of which have been compiled into this incredible ready. NFL Legends is a comprehensive guide to the sport’s most iconic moments. Whether you’re a novice or not, reading this will be an absolute delight.

Buy NFL Legends: The Incredible stories of the NFL's greatest players, coaches and games from £16.99 at Waterstones

Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry T-shirt

NFL Shop

Titans fans can carry the name and number of one of their top players: Derrick Henry. Now available on a variety of T-shirts at NFL Shop, in both men’s and women’s sizes, this shirt is the perfect thing to wear to a game.

Buy Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry T-shirt for £28 at NFL Shop

Shop Tennessee Titans official clothing at USA Store

Red/Black Atlanta Falcons Quarter-Zip Jacket

NFL Shop

You’ll be soaring with joy after you buy this Atlanta Falcons quarter zip. Now available in the iconic black and red, this top will keep you warm during the winter matches, and show off your love for the team.

Buy Red/Black Atlanta Falcons Quarter-Zip Jacket for £54 at NFL Shop

Shop Atlanta Falcons official clothing at USA Store

Amazon

Try and make it for yourself in the world of NFL with this American Football Billionaire board game. The aim of the game is to own your own club and try and build the best team possible. With the help of different cards and challenges, you’ll try to assemble the ultimate offense and defence that will guarantee your team coming out as champions.

Buy NFL American Football Billionaire board game for £29.95 at Amazon

Nfl Oversized Multi Team Print T-Shirt

Boohoo

Can’t decide which team you want to support? Well you can have it all with this oversized T-shirt from Boohoo. Featuring 18 of the league’s best teams, this shirt is an ideal gift for those who love the sport above everything else.

Buy Nfl Oversized Multi Team Print T-Shirt for £12.60 at Boohoo

