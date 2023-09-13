The club’s now global fandom is, of course, mainly due to the FX series Welcome to Wrexham, which returned for its second season on 12th September.

The hugely popular series shows the Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars getting to grips with the challenges of owning a football team, while also desperately trying to convince the local community to trust them. Looking back on the first season, Reynolds said: “The biggest challenge was the community going ‘what the f*** are these two guys doing here?’”

So, with the show a huge success and the team rising through the ranks, it seems as good a time as any to check out the best Wrexham merchandise.

From shirts to mugs, we’ve got all the best gifts for the resident Wrexham fan in your life. Whether they’re a long-life supporter of the club, or just really love Green Lantern (they exist!), this list has some great options for you.

Best Wrexham merchandise at a glance

Wrexham dragon car sticker, £2.65

Kapow Gifts Mr Wrexham Mug, £7.95

Wrexham 2022/23 Season Review Stats poster, from £9.99

The Racecourse Stadium Aluminium Printed Metal Street Sign, from £9.99

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenny Signed Autograph Picture, £11.99

Wrexham souvenir scarf, £12.99

Wrexham logo T-shirt, £18.03

Wrexham League Champions T-shirt, £25

Best Wrexham merchandise to buy in 2023

Wrexham logo T-shirt

BearCreekPACreations / Etsy

Kicking things off is this simple graphic tee emblazoned with the words “Wrexham, EST. 1864” alongside the proud Welsh dragon. The T-shirt comes in a range of colours including grey, blue and pink, and can be bought in every size from small to 5XL.

Buy Wrexham logo T-shirt for £18.03 at Etsy

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenny Signed Autograph Picture

Amazon

We wouldn’t blame you if the reason you got into Wrexham was Ryan Reynolds – come on you can admit it! So to celebrate the dazzling Deadpool actor and his co-owner Rob McElhenny, we would recommend this signed autograph print, featuring a picture of the pair in front of the Wrexham team and their genuine signatures.

Buy Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenny Signed Autograph Picture for £11.99 at Amazon

Wrexham souvenir scarf

Amazon

North Wales is a cold place to be when the weather changes, so make sure you’re wrapped up with this Wrexham souvenir scarf. Featuring the logo, location and the slogan “The Pride of Wales” you can show your support while staying warm in the stands.

Buy Wrexham souvenir scarf for £12.99 at Amazon

Kapow Gifts Mr Wrexham Mug

Amazon

This mug is a quirky little gift for Wrexham fans. It shows a Mr Men character in a Wrexham jersey and, just in case it wasn’t clear, the words “Mr Wrexham: Number One Fan”. The mug is dishwasher and microwave proof and will give you the perfect cuppa for watching a match.

Buy Kapow Gifts Mr Wrexham Mug for £7.95 at Amazon

Wrexham 2022/23 Season Review Stats poster

StattooArtists / Etsy

Still riding the high of Wrexham’s promotion? Well, now you can immortalise it with this 2022/23 season stats poster. Now available at Etsy, the poster shows all the key facts and figures that football fans love, such as points, goal difference, top goal scorer (it was Paul Mullin – shocker!), and average match attendance.

Buy Wrexham 2022/23 Season Review Stats poster from £9.99 at Etsy

Wrexham dragon car sticker

Amazon

Show your Welsh pride wherever you go with this Wrexham car sticker. It’s got excellent water resistance and can fit nicely on any window, bumper or even a laptop lid.

Buy Wrexham dragon car sticker for £2.65 at Amazon

Wrexham League Champions T-shirt

Resultees / Not on the High Street

Another way of remembering Wrexham’s historic promotion to League Two is with this stylish champions T-shirt. On the front it shows the amount of wins, draws and losses the team had throughout the season, and on the back, it shows the result for every match they played.

Buy Wrexham League Champions T-shirt for £25 at Not on the Highstreet

The Racecourse Stadium Aluminium Printed Metal Street Sign

WelshBallers / Etsy

Lastly, you can commemorate Wrexham’s iconic home ground, The Racecourse, with this metal street sign. Obvious enough to show your support but subtle enough to go on your wall, this is the perfect decorative present for a fan.

Buy The Racecourse Stadium Aluminium Printed Metal Street Sign from £9.99 at Etsy

