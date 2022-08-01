Following The Lionesses 2-1 victory in the Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany, women's football is going from strength to strength. Now, with a huge season of WSL ahead for England's biggest clubs, England and Manchester United playmaker Ella Toone is encouraging more fans to attend WSL fixtures.

The Women's Super League is returning for another gripping season of top flight football on 9th September. Here's how you can get tickets to see top teams battle it out for supremacy.

She said: “I think a lot of people have fallen in love with women’s football this summer. That’s what we set out to do. So hopefully the crowds that we’ve had this summer we can get into our grounds at club level and some more fans at the stadium to be on the journey with us," as reported by The Guardian.

Want to see the WSL for yourself? Here's how to get your tickets today.

Women's Super League 2022/23: How to buy WSL football tickets

It's both easier and cheaper to access WSL tickets online than it is to find tickets for the men's Premier League, which is great news for fans of women's football. However, we're expecting a dramatic increase in demand for tickets following The Lionesses' Euros win, so now could be a great time to snap yours up.

Using the links below, you can shop for tickets to see Arsenal, Tottenham and any other WSL side.

Buy Tottenham WSL tickets at Tottenham Hotspur's eticketing website

Buy Arsenal WSL tickets at Arsenal's eticketing website

Buy WSL tickets for all 2022/23 Women's Super League games

Women's Super League 2022/23: How to watch WSL on TV

Of course, if you can't make it to a match in person, then it's possible to watch WSL games from the comfort of your own home, too.

Games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. You can check out the latest deals on Sky Sports packages in our Sky Sports offers guide, or take a look at our recommendations of the best deals.

Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 extra a month

Get Sky TV, Sky Q, Netflix and Sky Sports for £44 a month

Get Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix for £64 a month with Sky Glass

Add a Sky Sports Membership to NOW for £25 a month for 12 months

Advertisement

For more events and ticketing inspiration, head over to our Going Out homepage. Or, check out our BT Sport offers guide for more on sports streaming.