The Lionesses have inspired the nation on their road to the showpiece game at Wembley, and they will be determined to keep the silverware on British soil for the first time in history.

Women's Euro 2022 draws to a close this weekend and England are just 90 minutes away from making history.

England have reached the Euro final on two previous occasions but lost both occasions – in 1984 and 2009. They will be desperate to make it third time lucky in front of a home crowd.

Sarina Wiegman's squad are yet to discover their final opponent with Germany and France set to clash tonight in a bid to make the final.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know ahead of the Women's Euro 2022 final this weekend.

What time does the Women's Euro 2022 final start?

Women's Euro 2022 draws to a close with the final on Sunday 31st July 2022.

The kick-off time is 5pm, making it a perfect time for the nation to settle down and tune in for an inevitably dramatic night.

The final marks an end to almost a month's worth of tournament action for another three years. The location of the next tournament is yet to be confirmed.

How to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final 2022

The Women's Euro 2022 final will be shown live on BBC One from 4pm.

Women's Euro 2022 has been broadcast across multiple BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.

Viewers can also choose to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live offers live commentary for the final, while an England victory would inevitably spark a series of highlights and round-up shows across BBC.

