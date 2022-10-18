Last year's defeated finalists Boston Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster showdown.

The NBA is back with an explosive start to the 2022/23 campaign this October.

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors return in the hunt for their fifth title in nine years under Steve Kerr's stewardship.

The Warriors are among the favourites to claim the crown once more, though the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers are expected to push hard this season.

British fans face a string of late nights if they are to keep up with all the live action from the opposite side of the Atlantic. However, there are still plenty of ways for those fans to soak up the biggest games.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the NBA on TV, including how to watch the sport on TV and live stream.

How to watch NBA on TV and live stream

You can watch NBA games live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app every Sunday.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports NBA for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch NBA action through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also sign up for NBA League Pass which includes all non-blackout games throughout the season from £99.99.

