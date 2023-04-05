Reigning champion Scottie Scheffler returns to the lush green fairways of Georgia in fine fettle. He has won two of his six tournaments in 2023 so far, with two further top 10 results.

The Masters is one of the finest sporting spectacles of the year and anticipation is building ahead of the 2023 edition at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy enjoyed a rip-roaring eight-under fourth round to leap up to second in the leaderboard last year. If he can extrapolate even a fraction of that form over four rounds this time, he will be very well placed.

Jon Rahm is also among the favourites to go all the way in 2023, while LIV Golf players have also been accepted to play at Augusta, leading to inevitable tensions across the week.

Fans around the world will be excited to see the best in the world take to the same stage with plenty of TV and live stream coverage of The Masters on the way.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to The Masters golf, including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is The Masters?

The Masters 2023 will begin on Thursday 6th April 2023 and run until Sunday 9th April 2023.

The Masters tee times 2023

Play begins from around 1:30pm UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out The Masters official website.

How to watch The Masters golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Masters schedule 2023

All UK time.

Thursday 6th April

From 7:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 7th April

From 7:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 8th April

From 7:30pm on Sky Sports Golf / from 8pm on Main Event

Sunday 9th April

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.