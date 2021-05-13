How to watch French MotoGP: Live stream and session start times

The season continues at pace with the French MotoGP coming up this weekend and a host of contenders seeking to claim victory in the next event of the MotoGP 2021 calendar.

Australian star Jack Miller claimed victory on his Ducati in the Spanish MotoGP last time out, despite Fabio Quartararo starting on pole.

Frenchman Quartararo had won the previous two races but an arm-pump problem saw him lose ground and finish 13th. He has since undergone surgery and will hope to impress on his homeland circuit.

Francesco Bagnaia leads the MotoGP championship after four races due to sheer consistency, despite not having won a race so far.

The Italian has recorded back-to-back second place, while he finished third and sixth during the opening two races in Qatar. He will be determined to make the most of any issues Quartararo may be suffering from in a bid to extend his lead at the top.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to the French MotoGP including dates, times and TV details.

When is the French MotoGP?

The French MotoGP takes place on Sunday 16th May 2021. Check out our full MotoGP 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does French MotoGP start in the UK?

The French MotoGP race kicks off at 1pm in UK time.

Of course, the race won’t be the only source of drama across the weekend with practice sessions and qualifying to come in a packed schedule, detailed below.

French MotoGP schedule

Session start times.

Friday 14th May (from 8am on BT Sport 2)

Free Practice 1 – 8:55am

Free Practice 2 – 1:10pm

Saturday 15th May (from 8am on BT Sport 2)

Free Practice 3 – 8:55am

Free Practice 4 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 1:10pm

Sunday 16th May (from 7:15am on BT Sport 2 / from 9:45am on ITV4)

Warm Ups – 8:20am

MotoGP race – 1pm

What channel is the French MotoGP on?

The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and also on free-to-air channel ITV4.

How to live stream the French MotoGP online

You can watch the race for free via ITV Hub and also with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

