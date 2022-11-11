Max Verstappen and Red Bull have already wrapped up the driver and constructor standings respectively, but there are battles raging for second place in each.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is always a fun occasion and one of the most popular races on the F1 calendar – this weekend is set to be no different.

Much of the attention will be trained on Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, who boasts an opportunity to claw back second place in both championships with a big performance in Brazil.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in 2022.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix predictions

1. Sergio Pérez establishes himself in second

It's hard to say Red Bull have dominated the Interlagos track in recent years, but the track traditionally suits their cars. Verstappen will engage cruise control but Sergio Perez is the man in the hot seat at this stage of the season, desperate to secure second place. He should have a strong enough pace advantage over Leclerc to all-but secure his place in the standings.

2. Mercedes close the gap on Ferrari

Ironically, Mercedes' perceived improvements towards the latter stages of the season have not necessarily led to vastly improved results, though two second-place finishes from Lewis Hamilton in recent races will give them hope of closing out the podium after Red Bull. Carlos Sainz' form continues to concern Ferrari, so expect Mercedes to take another bite out of the gap between the sides in the constructors championship.

3. Sebastian Vettel goes for it

What does he have to lose? Sebastian Vettel's final two races in Formula 1 have arrived, and he boasts a slim chance of gate-crashing the top 10 following an admirable season from the veteran star. If stars around him look tentative in the sprint race, Vettel could feel a degree of freedom to dial up the pressure and go for it. We're tipping him for P8 or above by Sunday night.

Who will win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

Red Bull like this circuit and Verstappen is competing on a grid of his own. Nobody can lay a glove on him without a spectacular crash, ill-timed safety car or outer variables wreaking havoc. He has won eight of the last nine races and looks a safe bet to add another trophy to the cabinet with Sergio Perez to complete a 1-2 for Red Bull.

Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

How to watch Sao Paulo Grand Prix on TV

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6pm on Sunday 13th November 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 in the early hours of Monday morning.

Live stream Sao Paulo Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

