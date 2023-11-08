F1 has been embraced by the USA in recent times, a major boost for the sport, with greater exposure and more races than ever before.

The United States Grand Prix is a long-standing fixture in the calendar, but the Miami Grand Prix was added to the slate in 2022, and now we're on the verge of F1's most daring exploit yet: the Las Vegas Grand Prix. On a Saturday night.

Race day is Sunday, this has been the way for decades, but with new opportunities come new flexibilities.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be staged on the night of Saturday 18th November in local time, the early hours of Sunday morning for British fans.

The simple reason for the change is to attract more eyeballs to the race around the world.

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm said: "That was actually a compromise to make sure we are broadcasting at a time when our European fans can get up with a cup of coffee and watch the race at six or seven in the morning, very similar to how we [in the US] watch European races."

The Vegas race was always going to be a night-time event with the iconic skyline lit up for the big occasion, but had it taken place on Sunday night, it would have made for an unreasonably early Monday morning start for European fans.

However, ironically, in aiming to appease global fans, the US audience Formula 1 is trying so hard to woo could feel short-changed.

The race starts at 10pm PT (Pacific Time), which translates as 1am ET (Eastern Time), meaning a large portion of potential US viewers may have already gone to bed.

One positive of the schedule is that it doesn't clash with a busy day of NFL action. NFL games are predominantly played on Sundays from 1pm, lasting all day.

The weekly primetime game live on TV this Sunday night? The Las Vegas Raiders versus New York Jets, at Allegiant Stadium... Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 17th November

From 4am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 4:30am

Practice 2 – 8am

Saturday 18th November

From 4:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 2 – 4:30am

Qualifying – 8am

Sunday 19th November

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.