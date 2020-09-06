Monza is the renowned Temple of Speed, but 'home team' Ferrari will want to be anywhere else this weekend as they prepare for another tough showing.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc both exchanged heated words with the pit wall during last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix as their cars slumped to 13th and 14th place respectively.

Ferrari have denied they're in a crisis, but it's hard to picture how much worse the situation could become at the big-budget team who were expected to finish second in the constructor standings this year.

Lewis Hamilton continues to streak ahead in the driver standings with Mercedes looking untouchable at the top.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas will hope to claw back some of the gap that has emerged between himself and Hamilton, though Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen is doing everything he can to keep the heat on at the top.

Renault head into this weekend hot on the heels of a terrific Belgian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo narrowly missed out on a podium, but recorded a solid fourth spot with Esteban Ocon just behind in fifth place.

Check out our guide to the Italian Grand Prix including dates, times and TV information.

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 6th September 2020 and will be the eighth race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Monza has been a staple on the F1 calendar for many years, with Ferrari's home circuit usually a place for them to thrive.

However, the team may be glad this one is going ahead behind closed doors this weekend.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are also three practice sessions taking place on Friday and Saturday.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Italian Grand Prix on?

The Italian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Italian Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Italian Grand Prix practice?

Friday 4th September (from 9:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 5th September (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

What time is Italian Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 5th September (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

What time is Italian Grand Prix?

Sunday 6th September (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2:10pm

