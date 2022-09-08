You may think this is the time to switch off, but you'd be wrong to do that with an inferno raging below Red Bull.

Max Verstappen is going to win. Is that enough for you? We hate to admit it, but the Formula 1 2022 season is a run race, a done deal, it's wrapped up with a neat bow and is currently being shipped to the Dutchman in 3-5 working races.

Mercedes have clawed their way back into the 2022 season with relentless consistency, and are close to striking distance with Ferrari, who continue to impress in their ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in 2022.

Italian Grand Prix predictions

1. Neither Ferrari will finish on the podium

Ferrari started the season so well, so brightly, with so much promise that they could go all the way and deliver a mighty shock at the top.

Fast-forward to the present day and the team is in disarray. Another semi-farcical pit lane ordeal saw the wrong tyre roll out for Carlos Sainz, leading to a lengthy delay and an abandoned wheel gun that went under Sergio Perez's Red Bull wheels.

The Italians will be desperate for a return to form on their return to home soil, but the straight-line speed of Red Bull and continued reliability and consistency from Mercedes could shunt them off the podium.

2. Neither McLaren will finish in the top 10

McLaren are stuck in neutral. Lando Norris has finished seventh in four of his last five races, while Daniel Ricciardo has been jammed in reverse with just four top-10 results all season.

It seems unfathomable that Ricciardo won at Monzo last year, with Norris completing a one-two atop the podium.

This time around, we could very feasibly see McLaren slide out of the top-10 picture altogether in Italy.

3. Lewis Hamilton will beat George Russell

Hamilton returns to his cockpit with venom in his veins. He was furious, apoplectic, when George Russell slipped on a pair of softs and cruised beyond him at Zandvoort and will be determined to get one over his teammate as the first sparks begin to fly between the pair.

We don't want to hype this up into a full-blown rivalry yet, but Hamilton will not have taken kindly to Russell's second-place finish at his expense.

Hamilton has endured some bad luck lately, but a clean run here could see him return to the podium.

Who will win the Italian Grand Prix?

Is there any point asking this question any more?

Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

How to watch Italian Grand Prix on TV

The Italian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 11th September 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

Live stream Italian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

