And it all begins on Saturday 2nd March in Bahrain.

Ahead of the opening race, Pinkham spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about her predictions for the season ahead, including whether Max Verstappen can be toppled, who will finish top of the British drivers and which teams fans should keep an eye out for in 2024.

Can anyone stop Max Verstappen?

NP: The short answer is probably not. We have to rely on a big technical overhaul, which we will obviously get next year, but it wasn't the 2020 fix. I want to say yes, my heart says yes, but my head says no.

Not because I don't love Max, because I do, and I think he's just a great champion and we're witnessing a great moment in sporting history, but we all want to see a bit more wheel-to-wheel racing.

However, as Singapore showed, other variables can kick in - and probably will. It's the longest season ever this year, so it's very, very hard to maintain that level of performance throughout the whole year. The others have to be ready to capitalise if he drops the ball.

Max Verstappen is the clear favourite to clinch the title this year. Getty Images

Who will finish as the top British driver?

NP: It's very interesting, because I think there'll be a dynamic shift within Mercedes, given that we know Lewis [Hamilton] is leaving to Ferrari. So, naturally, will the garage be more inclined to favour George Russell? And George has to be able to step up now and really become the team leader.

I'm fascinated to see what happens with his year. He's a great driver. He's a great bloke. And I think he is the kind of guy that has got an opportunity now, and I think he'll grab it with both hands. It'll be so interesting to see what he does.

If he is able to do that, then they will bring in a young sort of Kimi Antonelli type character to take Lewis's spot, but if he falters, they might want to lean on someone with more experience, like an Alex Albon, even a Fernando Alonso to come in. I've got lots of faith in George, and I think this is his chance to shine.

Teams and drivers to watch in 2024

NP: I'm really interested to see what McLaren will do, because they turned it around from the beginning of last season. It was astonishing. And if they can keep up that trajectory, I think Lando Norris will get his first win this coming season.

A few things are going to have to happen for Max to falter, but I don't think Max will win every race – I just don't think it's possible to win every race. He did a very good job of it last year. But I think Lando is hungrier than ever. And I think McLaren are gonna give him the machinery to do so.

He's also going to get pushed really hard by Oscar Piastri. He's got some experience under his belt, now he's had his rookie year, and so a lot of things like time management, things that perhaps he needed to work on, he will have done.

From what I can gather about Oscar is that he's a very, very quick learner. So he'll take all the experience of 2023 and push it into 2024. I think McLaren are looking pretty impressive, and I think they will hopefully push Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull hard. I think it'll be a four-way fight.

Lando Norris is tipped to win his first race in 2024. Getty Images

Teams and drivers under pressure in 2024

NP: I think it'll be interesting to see what happens at Haas because, for me, Guenther Steiner was the heartbeat of that team. And I worry that without him, they may lack a bit of direction. I know it wasn't quite working for them last year, but I do worry about them because I feel like all the other teams were taking a step forward.

And then it will be interesting to see what Williams do, because I feel like they have been taking very steady solid steps forward. The margins are so small now, you can crumble from second down to eighth with a few hundredths of a second here and there.

There are so many subplots, there are so many other entities and rivalries that I think will make it for gripping viewing.

What would your dream race track contain?

NP: The fans' track that I saw this morning, which was kind of the best corners from around the world, was an unbelievable creation of all things great about racing. I mean, it was hectic. It was wild. There weren't many straights. Loads and loads of overtaking opportunities, though, a lot of pace and iconic corners.

For me, I always do go back to the British Grand Prix circuit. I always get Copse, Maggotts, Becketts, you know, that combination of corners really separates the good from the great, and shows you what a great F1 car can really do with the right person behind the wheel.

