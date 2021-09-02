Dutch Grand Prix 2021 start time: Practice, qualifying, race schedule on TV

Zandvoort is ready for its return to the F1 calendar 2021 for the Dutch Grand Prix and Max Verstappen will hope to light up his home circuit in what is expected to be a ferocious atmosphere.

Advertisement

The Dutch superstar can expect a hero’s welcome in his home country of the Netherlands and heads into the Grand Prix after receiving a stroke of luck in Belgium last time out.

The Belgian Grand Prix proved to be a washout at Spa last weekend as Formula 1 return from its summer break. The cars just about managed to complete qualifying but the race consisted of just two laps behind a safety car.

Verstappen was awarded the maximum 25 points despite the lack of meaningful racing and has now leapfrogged Lewis Hamilton in the Driver Standings, much to the Mercedes’ driver’s understandable frustration.

Williams star George Russell posted one of the most remarkable qualifying laps in modern F1 history to start on the front row and kept his place in second to earn the first podium of his career.

All eyes turn to the Netherlands to see whether the Dutch Grand Prix can provide a fascinating backdrop for a fascinating season of F1 racing.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Dutch Grand Prix 2021 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as exclusive analysis from Sky Sports F1 commentator Crofty ahead of every race.

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th September 2021.

Check out our full F1 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

Dutch Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 2pm on Sunday 5th September 2021.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Dutch Grand Prix schedule

Friday 3rd September

From 10am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 4th September

From 10:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 5th September

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Dutch Grand Prix on TV

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Dutch Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Dutch Grand Prix preview

With Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft

How will the Belgian Grand Prix washout affect the title race?

DC: I think those that weren’t in the top 10 will be highly motivated this week because they had no chance whatsoever to score any points. And Lewis Hamilton was not a happy man after Belgium – I wholeheartedly agree with him. It was horrible for the fans that were there. What irks Lewis from a sporting context is that he lost five points of his lead, and there was little he could do about it. I think it will highly motivate Lewis Hamilton – although that’s probably not the right phrase because Lewis Hamilton is always highly motivated. It just adds an extra importance to qualifying and to maximising your potential at all times. This is a title battle that needs no extra spark to it, but Belgium might have given us a little bit extra.

There’s more pressure on Max this weekend though because this is his home race. It is the Dutch Grand Prix, the reason why this race is on is because of Max Verstappen. Without him, there wouldn’t be the demand for it. I think he’ll be relieved when it’s over next week because he knows that he is the star attraction. There’s a lot on his shoulders and he’s still a very young man to try and cope with that.

How good is George Russell and how far can he rise?

DC: Russell has consistently shown how he can raise the bar in terms of outperforming the ability of his car. And not just at Williams, when he was at Mercedes as well for that one race – it was absolutely incredible. I think he has the potential to be up there with the best of them but Lando Norris does too, Charles Leclerc definitely is as a race winner, Carlos Sainz is as well.

From what I’ve seen of Russell, he has the speed and he has a great touch with the car as well, he doesn’t put too much unnecessary wear and tear into his tires during the course of a race and I think that will stand him in good stead, especially next year when the cars might be sliding around a little bit more. I think he has the potential to win multiple races in Formula 1 and certainly for that Mercedes team but let’s not put too much pressure on him yet. Let’s just say what he shown so far is worthy of a promotion.

Who does the track favour?

DC: I’m not sure about this the Zandvoort track in terms of promoting lots of overtaking and giving us giving as a classic race but you know there will be an incredible atmosphere. We are going back to a very old-school circuit, I’m just not quite sure Zandvoort is a track that suits modern day Formula One cars, but wait and see on that one. Turn One is really the main overtaking zone.

We’re gonna see a banked corner, we don’t often see banked corners in Formula 1, we’re gonna see a very tight twisty track, we’re going to see racing by the sea, we are going to see a race where qualifying – for the second week running – could very much dictate the outcome of this race. Qualifying is going to be massively important.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.