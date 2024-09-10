Red Bull triumphed here in 2023 but it was beleaguered Sergio Perez who claimed victory, while Max Verstappen finished second and Charles Leclerc rounded off the podium.

Verstappen is being put under increasing pressure by McLaren star Lando Norris, who has trimmed down the gap to just 62 points with eight races to go.

A victory for Norris here would really ignite hopes of a terrific end-of-season fight for the line.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 15th September 2024.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 12pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 13th September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 14th September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 9:30am

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 14th September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 1pm

Azerbaijan Grand Prix race time

Sunday 15th September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 12pm

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

