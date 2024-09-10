What time is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024? F1 race weekend schedule
Your complete guide to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix marks a transition away from the European leg of the tour as the F1 carnival begins the traditional globe-trotting final third of the campaign.
Baku will stage its seventh edition of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which has developed into a fan-favourite, famed for its notoriously tight turn beside Baku Fortress.
Red Bull triumphed here in 2023 but it was beleaguered Sergio Perez who claimed victory, while Max Verstappen finished second and Charles Leclerc rounded off the podium.
Verstappen is being put under increasing pressure by McLaren star Lando Norris, who has trimmed down the gap to just 62 points with eight races to go.
A victory for Norris here would really ignite hopes of a terrific end-of-season fight for the line.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix date
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 15th September 2024.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 12pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 13th September
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 10:30am
Practice 2 – 2pm
Saturday 14th September
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 9:30am
Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 14th September
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 1pm
Azerbaijan Grand Prix race time
Sunday 15th September
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 12pm
How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
