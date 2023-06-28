Max Verstappen – who has finished inside the top two in every race this season – triumphed last time out in Canada and will be determined to ramp up the pressure on the rest of the grid.

The Austrian Grand Prix is next on the agenda for Formula 1 as the season hits a long European leg of the calendar.

The Red Bull star has pulled away from teammate Sergio Perez who, despite a strong start, has suffered 16th, 4th and 6th place finishes in his last three outings, while Verstappen claimed maximum points in each.

Perez's dip in form has opened the door for Fernando Alonso to maintain his impressive, consistent form, while Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have shown plenty of positive intent lately, despite the latter's retirement in Canada.

Fans will be keen to see how the teams get on this week, with a sprint race and new Shootout format to soak up on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 2nd July 2023.

The race begins at 2pm, a typical slot for British fans as the season enters the European middle sector.

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV

The Austrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 2nd July.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Austrian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Austrian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 30th June

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Qualifying – 4pm

Saturday 1st July

From 10:30am on Sky Sports F1

Sprint Shootout – 11am

Sprint Race – 3:30pm

Sunday 2nd July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

