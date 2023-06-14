Mercedes are the eyebrow raisers this week following an impressive double podium finish from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Spain last time out.

The Canadian Grand Prix is approaching but much of the talk going into the weekend is not swirling around Max Verstappen and Red Bull, for a change.

Recent car upgrades appear to have worked wonders for them and with speculation mounting about a new contract for Hamilton, Toto Wolff may finally be able to enjoy a good night's sleep in 2023.

There's plenty of other plots bubbling under the surface as the Formula 1 carnival crosses the Atlantic once more, and we're on hand with the best of them.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and storylines to watch ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix 2023.

Canadian Grand Prix 2023 preview

1. Mercedes making waves

Mercedes. Back? Maybe. It remains to be seen whether Mercedes can truly claw their way back and firm up their tag as the 'best of the rest' after Verstappen, but this weekend will afford them an opportunity to do exactly that.

Wolff and the gang will not crack open the champagne for second place in any year, but even he would feel a sense of satisfaction if Mercedes can reap a steady harvest of podium finishes between now and November.

2. Sergio Perez under pressure

All drivers endure a nightmare weekend every once in a while. Perez's horrid day at the office came in Monaco as he limped home in 16th position after introducing his Red Bull to a barrier during all-important qualifying in Monte Carlo.

Everyone suffers a mistake here and there, but arguably more alarming for Perez than his rare Monaco blunder is the emergence of Mercedes. Hamilton and Russell have plenty of road left this season to hunt down Perez in the driver's championship, leaving him under pressure to quell their uprising at the earliest opportunity.

3. Charles Leclerc under (more) pressure

It's just not going all that well for Charles Leclerc in 2023, is it? Frustration is surely rising from all parties, Ferrari, fans, neutrals and, most certainly, from himself, after a streak of lukewarm displays sprinkled with race-changing errors.

The Red Bulls will obviously be buzzing around every podium, Mercedes have ramped up their game, Fernando Alonso refuses to back down, both Alpine drivers are gaining hard and Carlos Sainz has now punched in three top-five finishes in his last four outings. Leclerc is under increasing pressure to pull his season together. If he doesn't, he could be swallowed up by a swelling midfield tide.

Canadian Grand Prix 2023 prediction

Fastest car on the grid? Check. Experience of victory on this very circuit? Check. Teammate's form wobbling? Check. Outrageous straight-line speed on a track featuring a scattering of speedy straights? Check.

How else do you think this one could go?

RadioTimes.com Canadian GP predicted winner: Max Verstappen

