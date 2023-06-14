Montreal will look inevitably resplendent as the Class of 2023 blitz their way around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in the hunt for points and glory.

The Canadian Grand Prix sees the Formula 1 carnival cross the Atlantic for the final time before a long stint of European races as the season rumbles on.

Last year saw Max Verstappen triumph for the first time on Canadian soil after the 2020 and 2021 races were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time around, Red Bull star Verstappen can be expected to push hard once again as he continues to tighten his grip over the championship.

Fans across the world will be keen to tune in and savour the sights and sounds of the Canadian Grand Prix, but they will be doing so with an atypical schedule due to the race taking place way out west, by European standards.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 18th June 2023.

Canadian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 7pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Canadian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 16th June

From 6pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 6:30pm

Practice 2 – 10pm

Saturday 17th June

From 5:15m on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 5:30pm

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 17th June

From 8pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 9pm

Canadian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 18th June

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 7pm

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV

The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm on Sunday 18th June.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Canadian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

