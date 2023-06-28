A particularly jet-setting period of the F1 calendar is now over, with teams back from Canada and ready to settle into a long European stint of the tour.

The Formula 1 season continues with a trip to Austria, the home of Red Bull, for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen recorded his third consecutive victory last time out and his ominous form has put him almost 70 points clear of his teammate Sergio Perez in the standings.

Red Bull star Verstappen has not finished outside the top two in any race this season and can be expected to maintain his streak of dominant form in Spielberg.

Fans across the globe will be keen to see how the season is shaped over the Euro leg of the schedule, with four races to come in July, including the British Grand Prix.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 2nd July 2023.

Austrian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Austrian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 30th June

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying time

Friday 30th June

From 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 4pm

Austrian Grand Prix sprint time

Saturday 1st July

From 10:30am on Sky Sports F1

Sprint Shootout – 11am

Sprint Race – 3:30pm

Austrian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 2nd July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV

The Austrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 2nd July.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Austrian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

