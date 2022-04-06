Red Bull and Ferrari have started the season in electrifying pace while the fresh set of technical regulations appears to have paid dividends already with much closer racing observed across the grid, particularly in the upper-midfield chasing pack.

The Australian Grand Prix will be an early start for British fans but those who brave the pre-dawn alarm clock look set to be rewarded with a cracker Down Under.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have struggled in their Mercedes machines with the team struggling to get across a head-scratching porpoising issue with the W13.

Haas have enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign while Alfa Romeo have sparked into life with Valtteri Bottas enjoying himself at the wheel, though Australian star Daniel Ricciardo has struggled in his McLaren while Aston Martin appear to have slid backwards.

Fans are set to pile into Melbourne for the highest-attended race since it moved from Adelaide with a cumulative total of around a quarter of a million people expected to attend the Saturday and Sunday sessions and Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix date

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 10th April.

Australian Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 6am UK time on Sunday 10th April 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Australian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Australian Grand Prix practice time

Friday 8th April

From 3:30am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 4am

Practice 2 – 7am

Saturday 9th April

From 3:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 4am

Australian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 9th April

From 6am on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 7am

Australian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 10th April

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

How to watch Australian Grand Prix on TV

The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 3:05pm.

Live stream Australian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Australian Grand Prix preview

1. Can anyone touch Red Bull or Ferrari?

Ferrari laid down the gauntlet for Red Bull in the first race of the season in Sakhir. Red Bull picked it up and replied with a victory in Jeddah.

This season is already shaping up to be a two-horse race, albeit without Mercedes in the mix, at least until they resolve their issues, which feels almost surreal.

McLaren would have been the next most likely heirs to the throne but they have also started the season in dire straits. As mentioned above, Haas and Alfa Romeo look spritely and competitive in 2022, but it's near-unthinkable to consider them as potential suitors for podium finishes.

Right now, there are two teams to beat, and neither is likely to fall here.

2. DRS, DRS, DRS... and more DRS

Four. Yes, four. There are four DRS zones coming to the remodelled Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.

The twisty, technical track has seen the Turn 9-10 chicane removed to open up a clean, sweeping run from Turn 6 all the way to the old Turn 11, while five corners have been widened to invite overtaking into the corners.

DRS has played a huge role in 2022 so far and looks to be a more powerful tool than ever before. Expect to see a bit of 'DRS chicken' with drivers seemingly happy to relinquish their position to enjoy a full straight of DRS to their benefit.

3. The homecoming hero and the returning veteran

Ricciardo is in desperate need of a confidence-booster in his papaya machine. The Aussie hero was starting to pick up a little confidence last season but he appears to be back at square one in 2022.

He isn't alone in the strife. Lando Norris, despite picking up a decent result in Jeddah, has also fallen short of the pace expected from him and his team this season.

Ricciardo will be determined to start his season here, and Aston Martin star Sebastian Vettel literally is starting his season here.

The four-time world champion missed the opening two races of the campaign due to COVID and, in the wake of two horror show races for his team, will be determined to lift spirits in the AM camp.

Australian Grand Prix prediction

