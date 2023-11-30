The Minstermen have enjoyed an underwhelming start to the 2023/24 campaign, sitting 19th in the National League and requiring replays to get past teams below them in the pyramid in the previous rounds - but look to be on the up, having lost just one of their last seven games.

Wigan are in a purple patch themselves, with just one loss and nine wins, including beating Exeter 2-0 in the last round, in their last 11 games.

They started the season with an eight-point deduction, but are up to 14th in the table after their recent run.

Even so, Latics boss Shaun Maloney is taking no chances at the LNER Community Stadium, and has promised to go "as strong as I can" with his team selection on Friday evening.

When is York v Wigan?

York v Wigan will take place on Friday 1st December 2023.

York v Wigan kick-off time

York v Wigan will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is York v Wigan on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream York v Wigan online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to York v Wigan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Manchester.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio. You can also listen to BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Manchester online (UK only) via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

York v Wigan odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: York (6/1) Draw (7/2) Wigan (4/9)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

