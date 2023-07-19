The Football Ferns, who have never got further than the Group Stage in five previous attempts, host Norway in the first game at the famous Eden Park in Auckland.

We will then see Australia, with Chelsea star Sam Kerr in their ranks, kick off their campaign against the Republic of Ireland, who are making their Women's World Cup debut.

Women's World Cup matches on today – Thursday 20th July

All UK times.

Group Stage

Thursday 20th July

New Zealand v Norway (8am)

Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am)

Women's World Cup matches this week

Friday 21st July

Nigeria v Canada (3am) BBC

Philippines v Switzerland (6am) ITV

Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am) BBC

Saturday 22nd July

USA v Vietnam (2am) BBC

Zambia v Japan (8am) BBC

England v Haiti (10:30am) ITV

Denmark v China (1pm) BBC

Sunday 23rd July

Sweden v South Africa (6am) BBC

Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am) BBC

France v Jamaica (11am) ITV

Monday 24th July

Italy v Argentina (7am) ITV

Germany v Morocco (9:30am) ITV

Brazil v Panama (12pm) ITV

Women's World Cup 2023 groups

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Women's World Cup 2023 stadiums

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Lang Park, Brisbane

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Eden Park, Auckland

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

