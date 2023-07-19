Which Women's World Cup matches are on today? Schedule and TV coverage – Thursday 20th July
Your complete guide to Women's World Cup 2023 matches on today, including kick-off times and TV coverage details.
Here we go! The Women's World Cup is finally upon us as we get stuck into two weeks of football fixtures live on TV.
Australia and New Zealand are on hosting duties and the two nations are in action on the opening day of the tournament.
The Football Ferns, who have never got further than the Group Stage in five previous attempts, host Norway in the first game at the famous Eden Park in Auckland.
We will then see Australia, with Chelsea star Sam Kerr in their ranks, kick off their campaign against the Republic of Ireland, who are making their Women's World Cup debut.
We will update this page every day so you know when to catch the Women's World Cup 2023 and where you can watch it, as well as with details around the groups and the stadiums the matches will be played in.
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of Women's World Cup 2023 matches on today.
Women's World Cup matches on today – Thursday 20th July
All UK times.
Group Stage
Thursday 20th July
New Zealand v Norway (8am)
Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am)
Women's World Cup matches this week
Friday 21st July
Nigeria v Canada (3am) BBC
Philippines v Switzerland (6am) ITV
Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am) BBC
Saturday 22nd July
USA v Vietnam (2am) BBC
Zambia v Japan (8am) BBC
England v Haiti (10:30am) ITV
Denmark v China (1pm) BBC
Sunday 23rd July
Sweden v South Africa (6am) BBC
Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am) BBC
France v Jamaica (11am) ITV
Monday 24th July
Italy v Argentina (7am) ITV
Germany v Morocco (9:30am) ITV
Brazil v Panama (12pm) ITV
Women's World Cup 2023 groups
Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China
Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal
Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama
Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea
Women's World Cup 2023 stadiums
- Stadium Australia, Sydney
- Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
- Lang Park, Brisbane
- Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne
- Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth
- Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide
- Eden Park, Auckland
- Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
- Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
- Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
